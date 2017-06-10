Vermont LGBTQIA community holds Montpelier solidarity march

A solidarity march is being held in Montpelier Saturday for the Vermont LGBTQIA community.
The group started at the Vermont Department of Labor Parking Lot at 10 a.m. and then marching to the statehouse.
The rally on the steps is at 11 a.m.
Organizers of the rally say it's being held because of the "frightening and regressive assault on human rights" this year.
An organizer says at about 12:30 p.m., the names of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting will be read aloud.
Monday will be one year since dozens were killed at an Orlando bar for the gay community.
The group says solidarity marches are being held across the country.
Once standing proudly at the Shaftsbury home, an apple tree and a birch were no match for a strong storm.
Once standing proudly at the Shaftsbury home, an apple tree and a birch were no match for a strong storm.
The group says solidarity marches are being held across the country.
The group says solidarity marches are being held across the country.
An opportunity to step out of this world and into a virtual reality.
An opportunity to step out of this world and into a virtual reality.
Dartmouth College's commencement Sunday will close several roads.
Dartmouth College's commencement Sunday will close several roads.
He was charged with possession of heroin and driving with a suspended license.
He was charged with possession of heroin and driving with a suspended license.
Police say someone called and claimed to be the Burlington police chief looking for a donation to a police memorial fund.
Police say someone called and claimed to be the Burlington police chief looking for a donation to a police memorial fund.
Jazz Fest continues in Burlington this weekend. Friday night photographer Matt Rector shares the sights and sounds and I met a pint-sized fan from Colchester.
Jazz Fest continues in Burlington this weekend. Friday night photographer Matt Rector shares the sights and sounds and I met a pint-sized fan from Colchester.
A happy ending to missing teen story we told you about Thursday.
A happy ending to missing teen story we told you about Thursday.