Vermont LGBTQIA community holds Montpelier solidarity march

A solidarity march is being held in Montpelier Saturday for the Vermont LGBTQIA community.

The group started at the Vermont Department of Labor Parking Lot at 10 a.m. and then marching to the statehouse.

The rally on the steps is at 11 a.m.

Organizers of the rally say it's being held because of the "frightening and regressive assault on human rights" this year.

An organizer says at about 12:30 p.m., the names of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting will be read aloud.

Monday will be one year since dozens were killed at an Orlando bar for the gay community.

The group says solidarity marches are being held across the country.