Quantcast

Road closures for Dartmouth's commencement - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Road closures for Dartmouth's commencement

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Hanover Police Department Courtesy: Hanover Police Department
HANOVER, N.H. -

Dartmouth College's commencement Sunday will close several roads.

Click the attached picture for a full list of times and streets.

Hanover police warn there will be traffic delays and a significant increase in people walking around the area, so drivers should use extra caution.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.