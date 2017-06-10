Robert Frost's trees fall during storm at Shaftsbury home, woodworker to repurpose trees

With poems like “Birch” and “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening,” Robert Frost liked to write about trees.

He liked planting them too, including at his former home in southern Vermont.

But strong winds during May’s storm knocked some of them down.

“Oh, I was devastated,” said Carole Thompson, the founder and director of the Robert Frost Stone House Museum in Shaftsbury. “Because these, on this property, these are some of the last trees that we know he planted.”

Once standing proudly at the Shaftsbury home, an apple tree and a birch were no match for a strong storm.

"Within five minutes, both of these trees were in the ground,” said Thompson, standing in front of the apple tree.

Thompson says when they bought the property back in the early 2000s, two of Frost's birches were still standing. She says the birch that most recently fell was the last one.

She says some of the red pine Frost planted for timber still stands in the forest behind the house, but what Thompson considers the 'personal' trees he planted are now gone from that property.

“It's a sorrow to see them fallen, but we'll do what we can to; do what we can to make them into something else,” said Thompson.

That's where woodturner Joe Comi comes in.

“It's kind of a neat thing with woodworking, that you're able to take a tree when it comes down and repurpose it and make new stuff out of it,” said Comi.

Comi says he'll take the wood from the fallen trees and create things like bowls, vases and the handles for letter openers.

People will be able to buy these creations from the museum, but not until about a year from now.

"Takes six months to a year, where you just let the bowl - or the piece of wood that's going to become a bowl - sit, but the actual process, it happens in stages,” said Comi.

In the meantime, Thompson is selling wool that's been dyed by the bark from the fallen trees.

“I’ve got people all over the country interested in this,” said Thompson.

Thompson and Comi are both giving people the chance to connect with their favorite poet.

And that has made all the difference.

