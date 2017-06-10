CVU boys lax completes 5-peat

Jake Schaefer and Charlie Bernicke each had three goals as the #2 seed CVU boys lacrosse team beat #1 seed South Burlington, 10-8 on Saturday in the Division 1 state finals at UVM's Virtue Field. It's the fifth straight championship for the Redhawks.

"We're the only team in the state to win five in a row, so it's a pretty special thing," Bernicke said. "They're a younger team so we weren't really thinking about the five-peat. We just really wanted to get the win today and that's what happened."

CVU scored the first two goals of the game in the first minute of play, but South Burlington answered with four straight goals to end the first quarter up 4-2. The game was tied 5-5 late in the second quarter when CVU took the lead for good right before halftime. The Redhawks led by as many as three (9-6) in the second half.

"It's an awesome feeling," Schaefer said. "We worked hard for this. I know they wanted it more than anything, keep that legacy going and it's an awesome feeling, really."

Braven Bose added two goals for CVU. Calvin Hultgren led South Burlington with three goals, Max Capano had two scores.