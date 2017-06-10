GMVS wins first D-2 girls lacrosse title

Green Mountain Valley School jumped out to a big lead and held on to beat U-32 13-10 in the D-2 girls lacrosse state final Saturday afternoon at UVM's Virtue Field.

This was a tale of two halves and the first was dominated by GMVS. Led by the scoring of senior Sophia Meynard, who finished with six goals and eighth grader Erika Wiebe, who added four, the Gumbies would jump out to a 6-0 lead, then 8-2 and eventually take a 10-3 lead into the break.

It means everything," Meynard said. "This is all I've ever wanted since the eighth grade. I've been a part of the team for five years. To see this actually happen on my last year is like a dream come true.

U-32 would come roaring back, scoring six straight goals early in the second half to cut the lead to three at 11-8. It was a balanced attack by the Raiders, seven players scored on the day, including two each from seniors Ashley Mekkelsen and Natalie Hays and junior Emma Olmstead.

But the hole was just too deep for U-32 to dig all the way out. GMVS senior goalie Payton Andrews made a couple of big saves in the final minutes to seal it as Green Mountain Valley School, in just its fifth season as a varsity program, completes an undefeated campaign to claim a first D-2 state title.

"I started playing four years ago," Andrews said. "I've only played lacrosse four years. And it's crazy to think that now, we won. Five years ago, it was their first time winning a game for ten years and now we're here winning."