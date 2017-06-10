Oxbow offense powers to state title

Madison Fornwalt hit two homeruns and pitched a scoreless 7th inning to lead top seed Oxbow to an 11-2 win over #2 seed Leland and Gray Saturday in the Division 3 softball state title game. The victory completes an undefeated season for the Olympians. It's Oxbow's first state title since 2013.

Mary Bourgeois got the start on the mound for Oxbow.

"Amazing, from the start we knew it was gonna be a good season, because we all just had each other's back and it's a different feeling about it than last year," Bourgeois said. "We were just all together and in it to win it and us six seniors wanted it so bad."

"It feels great, but like Mary said, we just do it for each other," Fornwalt said. "We always have each other's backs and we're in it to win it as a family."