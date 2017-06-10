Enosburg captures baseball state title

Noah Swainbank's two run single in the bottom of the second inning was the difference as top seed Enosburg defeated #3 seed Randolph, 3-1 in the Division 3 baseball state title game at Centennial Field. It's the Hornets first state title since 2003.

"I'm just looking to get it in play, get it down. We had two outs at the time. I know we had runners in scoring position. I was just trying to get them home," Swainbank said. "It's incredible. That's all I can say. It's incredible."

Randolph scored first in the top of the second on a hit by Greg Johnson and a fielding error. Enosburg's Brayden Howrigan wouldn't allow another Ghosts run the rest of the way.

"We've been waiting for it for a long time," Howrigan said. "We've been saying it since the beginning of the year. We knew we were a championship caliber team. We pushed all year, had some struggles, fought through those struggles to get here."