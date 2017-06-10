Senator Sanders helps send off South Royalton graduates

Graduating senior Maeve Naumann says she will always cherish the experience she had going to school in South Royalton.

"The small town here--there's 34 kids graduating this year, so there's 34 of us, and we're a family. It's impossible to think otherwise," said graduate Maeve Naumann.

Though their class is small in size--their ambitions have always been big. This week the students had two major accomplishments to celebrate: first, their baseball team won the state championships.

"If anyone was around town then they would have heard all the sirens from the police officers and the fire trucks going around with our champions parade. It was very exciting small town, South Royalton tradition we do here, so that was very special to go from that and almost not sleeping tonight to graduation today with Senator Sanders," said Emily Ballou, class valedictorian.

Then Saturday, Senator Bernie Sanders took to the stage at their graduation--after being invited by students to be the commencement speaker. His speech contained common themes often heard o the presidential campaign trail-- from climate change to billion dollar politics. He told the class of 2017 it's time to take a stand.

"It is absolutely imperative if they believe in democracy, if they believe in America, that they have got to be involved in the political process," said Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Multiple students also stepped up to the podium to share laughs, memories, and words of wisdom with their peers.

"Think before you speak to people. Embrace everyone's differences . Encourage diversity. Help save the environment," said Ballou.

From small town students to high school grads-- ready to take on big dreams with the encouragement of a big name in Vermont politics.

-----

Sanders is also reacting to the testimony this week of former FBI Director James Comey, calling in disturbing.

"What Comey said which was kind of disturbing is in a way he felt the president was a liar, that he had to record memos immediately after in order to make sure that the president did not lie about their meetings, and that's kind of disturbing," said Sen. Sanders.

Sanders says the House and Senate Intelligence committees need to investigate if there was any collusion between the the Russians and the Trump campaign.