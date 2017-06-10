Wrong-way driver on Interstate 89 leads to multiple charges

Police say Julie Bordeaux, 39, was traveling north in the south bound lane near Exit 10 early Saturday morning. Multiple agencies responded and the Duxbury woman was eventually pulled over in Richmond. Police say when she was placed into custody she began striking her face against the vehicle partition causing several cuts. Police say she then spat blood on officers. Police say back at the barracks, she continued to smear blood throughout the holding cell. Bordeaux faces several charges including DUI #2, Gross Negligent Operation, and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.