Juveniles cited in Blue Mountain Union theft

Two juveniles have been cited in connection with a theft at Blue Mountain Union School.

Police say the teenagers, 15 and 16, stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment from the varsity baseball team during an outdoor field day. It was eventually located in a wooded area near the school. A search warrant was executed Friday at the home of one of the teenagers. Police say they found more stolen property, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm used in a separate online threatening case.

The kids' names have not been released. They face citations for Grand Larceny, Possession of Stolen Property, and Disorderly Conduct via Electronic Means.