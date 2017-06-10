Breaking ground on five new homes in Rutland

Habitat for Humanity is building five new homes in Rutland.

Community members and city officials gathered Saturday morning on the Cleveland Ave plot as the organization broke ground on the first of five houses in the city.

Habitat for Humanity officials say the cost to build the first house will be around 115,000, a lot of that money is expected to be donated.

The Johnson family of four will be living in the he two story, three bedroom house.

"There are more people then I could have ever imagined, involved. It is awesome to see people are willing to help somebody that they don't even know," said Kimberly Johnson of Rutland.

"It's a whole community coming together to make this possible and yes it's going to really help this family, particularly. But the positive impact ripples out into the rest of the neighborhood," said the President of the Rutland County Habitat for Humanity chapter, Chris Heintz.

This house is expected to be finished by next fall.