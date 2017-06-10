Artist Louise Kenney portraits of Seniors

Once a week one lucky resident at the Loretto Home in Rutland gets a one-on-one photo shoot and an interview.

But this woman in blue isn't a photographer or a journalist. She's an artist.

In November of last year -- this artist and the Loretto Home's activity director were both watching a Super Senior segment on WCAX.

"He would go to this restaurant and people would come in and he would draw their portraits," explains Ann Marie Seeley, Activity Director at Loretto, "I thought 'oh gosh that would be great."

Seeley called the North East Kingdom artist to see if he could visit and draw a few residents… But she had no luck. Then she received a call from a woman named Louise Kenny who walked past the Loretto home one morning and was inspired to paint portraits.

"We both agree it was divine inspiration," said artist Louise Kenney.

Now Kenney visits the home every Wednesday to deliver last week's portrait and meet her next candidate. Back in her own home Kenny gets to work. She creates her subject with pastels in room full of faces. She says the reactions she sees when showing someone their portrait is what drives her to do more.

"When you do someone's portrait, it's like honoring that person," said Kenney.

Kenney honors each person free of charge.

"They're often sitting in the common room and I can hear them say the artist is here," describes Kenney.

"Okay Irene" says Kenney, "I hope you like it."

The 94 year old is the twelfth resident painted by Kenney... and dozens of others are waiting for their turn.

"So it takes a year or two.. I am more than willing to do it," said Kenney.