Online threat made to Lebanon Middle School

LEBANON, N.H. -

Police in Lebanon New Hampshire will have an increased presence at the middle school next week following an online threat.  

It involves a Snapchat photo of a 13-year-old with a gun threatening to "shoot up" the school.  After an investigation, Lebanon Police determined that the threat was not credible. However, police say a gun has been voluntarily handed over to police for safekeeping. In a written statement, police say the Lebanon School District has taken steps to ensure the safety of students.     

