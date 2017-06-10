Online threat made to Lenanon Middle School

Police in Lebanon New Hampshire will have an increased presence at the middle school next week following an online threat.

It involves a Snapchat photo of a 13-year-old with a gun threatening to "shoot up" the school. After an investigation, Lebanon Police determined that the threat was not credible. However, police say a gun has been voluntarily handed over to police for safekeeping. In a written statement, police say the Lebanon School District has taken steps to ensure the safety of students.