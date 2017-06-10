Mt. Anthony Walks Off with D-1 Softball Crown

Marleigh Greene delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth to beat Essex 7-6 and give Mt. Anthony its third D-1 Softball title in four years.

The Patriots led 6-4 with a chance to win it in the top of the 7th before Sarah Knickerbocker delivered a two-run homer to tie it and force extra innings. Catherine Worthington thought she had a walkoff homer to center in the bottom half of the inning, but Michelle Kent lept at the wall and pulled it back to force extra innings.

Worthington got her revenge by robbing Essex of a go-ahead hit in the top of the 8th before Greene won it in the bottom half.