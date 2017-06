Burr and Burton racked up 18 runs and pulled away from Essex to claim its first D-1 state title Saturday night at Centennial Field.

BBA jumped out to an early 5-0 lead before the Hornets climbed back to within a run. The Bulldogs responded by putting up a seven spot in the fourth to put the game away.

It's redemption for Burr and Burton, which fell in last year's state championship game. It's the second title in school history after the team claimed the D-2 title in 2005.