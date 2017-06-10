Purrier Earns All-America Honors in Steeplechase

UNH Junior and Richford grad Elle Purrier earned All-America honors with a fourth place finish in the 3000 Meter Steeplechase at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Purrier ran in the middle of the pack most of the race but made her move to the front with about three laps to go. She ran step for step with Boise state Freshman Allie Ostrander at the front and briefly seized the lead, but in the final 400 hundred meters, Ortrander starts to pull away.

Purrier stumbled a bit on the final water hazard, and spent so much energy on the kick that she couldn't keep pace down the final stretch. Ostrander won the race, while Purrier received All-American status for her fourth place finish with a time of 9 minutes, 48.06 seconds.