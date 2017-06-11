Quantcast

Police: Robbery, kidnapping, pursuit in St. Albans - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: Robbery, kidnapping, pursuit in St. Albans

Posted: Updated:
ST. ALBANS, Vt. -

St. Albans police say a robbery turned into a kidnapping and pursuit early Sunday morning.  

According to Sgt. McMahon, a man entered a home, took items and then kidnapped a man who was inside house.

Police say the victim woke up to a man standing over him with a gun pointed at him.

"Took the male with him, and took his vehicle and made him withdraw money from a bank account in St. Albans and dropped the male off and took the vehicle," said Sgt. McMahon.

Sgt. McMahon says they first got the call around 1:30 a.m. 

The suspect led the police on a vehicle pursuit around 2 a.m.

After about 15 minutes, police say the man ran from the vehicle and they found him inside a nearby house.

Sgt. McMahon says they're unsure if the people inside knew the suspect.

However, he says police know the man, as they have dealt with him in the past.
  

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.