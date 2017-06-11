Police: Robbery, kidnapping, pursuit in St. Albans

St. Albans police say a robbery turned into a kidnapping and pursuit early Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. McMahon, a man entered a home, took items and then kidnapped a man who was inside house.

Police say the victim woke up to a man standing over him with a gun pointed at him.

"Took the male with him, and took his vehicle and made him withdraw money from a bank account in St. Albans and dropped the male off and took the vehicle," said Sgt. McMahon.

Sgt. McMahon says they first got the call around 1:30 a.m.

The suspect led the police on a vehicle pursuit around 2 a.m.

After about 15 minutes, police say the man ran from the vehicle and they found him inside a nearby house.

Sgt. McMahon says they're unsure if the people inside knew the suspect.

However, he says police know the man, as they have dealt with him in the past.

