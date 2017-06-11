Vermont towns invited to learn more about clean water ideas

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont municipalities are being invited to learn more about the best way to help the state achieve its clean water goals by implementing best management practices on local roads.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is offering $2.1 million to help fund the new Municipal Roads Grants-in-Aid Pilot Project.

DEC's Clean Water Program manager Kari Dolan says the project is a great way for municipalities to become more familiar with the practices necessary to comply with the municipal roads general permit.

She says they save money in the long run by improving water quality, reduce road maintenance costs, and enhance the ability of roads to withstand storm events.

Practices eligible for funding under the project include drainage ditch installation and upgrades, stabilization of drainage culverts and catch basin outlets.

