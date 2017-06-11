In The Kitchen: Panko-parmesan asparagus fries

PANKO-PARMESAN ASPARAGUS FRIES

Ingredients:

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

salt & pepper

1 pound asparagus, trimmed

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs, beaten

Process:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly oil a large baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray.

In a large bowl, combine Panko breadcrumbs, parmesan, and granulated garlic. Then season the mixture with salt and pepper, to taste. Set aside.

Dredge the asparagus spears in flour, dip into eggs, then dredge in Panko mixture, pressing to coat well.

Place coated asparagus spears in a single layer on the baking sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until golden brown and crisp. Enjoy!