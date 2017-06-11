Quantcast

In The Kitchen: Panko-parmesan asparagus fries - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

In The Kitchen: Panko-parmesan asparagus fries

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

PANKO-PARMESAN ASPARAGUS FRIES

Ingredients:

1 cup panko breadcrumbs
1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
salt & pepper
1 pound asparagus, trimmed
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
2 large eggs, beaten

Process:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly oil a large baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray.

In a large bowl, combine Panko breadcrumbs, parmesan, and granulated garlic. Then season the mixture with salt and pepper, to taste. Set aside.

Dredge the asparagus spears in flour, dip into eggs, then dredge in Panko mixture, pressing to coat well.

Place coated asparagus spears in a single layer on the baking sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until golden brown and crisp. Enjoy!

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.