Police catch speeders going more than 100 on Interstate 89

Police say within five days, two people went more than 100 mph in 65 mph zones on Interstate 89.

This past Wednesday, police say Zachary Stanley, 27, went 111 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 89.

Stanley was charged with negligent operation.

Sunday morning, police say Sheridan Durochia, 20, went 105 mph in a 65 mph zone, also on Interstate 89.

Durochia was also charged with negligent operation.