Local book stores thrive in time of online shopping

A local bookstore in Vermont is expanding at a time where buying online is a popular option.

"In this particular case we are moving from what was an excellent location to what we hope will be a suburb location," says Mike Desanto, the owner of Phoenix bookstore.

Desanto says his local bookstore is more than staying alive.

"There is a strong segment of the population that prefers human interaction and a chance to physically browse around and look at things," said Desanto.

Desanto says everybody does better when shopping is done locally.

"There's a gigantic national movement called local and that resonates with people," said Desanto.

That movement is also alive in one Shelburne bookstore. Elizabeth Blumle, the owner of the Flying Pig Bookstore, says local business keeps them going.

"We have seen families grow up. We see kids who were little when we opened come in with their own kids," said Blumle.

She says every local store feels the effect of online shopping, but her community likes the face-to-face interaction.

"We are lucky to be in a place where people value what independent stores offer," says Blumle.

That's why Joy Livingston, an avid reader, keeps going to local book stores.

"I used to think that reference librarians were the king of the heap, the best," said Livingston. "Now small book store owners do that."

Wandering through small, locally owned book stores is something she'll always enjoy.

"It's an adventure. I mean, you get to go to a new world," said Livingston.