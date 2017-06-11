Sanders to give high school commencement speeches

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Sen. Bernie Sanders will be giving commencement addresses at two Vermont high schools this month.

The independent senator and former presidential candidate will speak at the South Royalton High School graduation on Saturday and at the Champlain Valley Union High School graduation on June 16.

Sanders plans to tell the graduating seniors about the importance of getting involved in democracy.

He says what is most important is that young people find their own voice and that they use that voice. He says "that is what their education is all about."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.