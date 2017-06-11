Quantcast

Police: Man arrested after leading officers on 2-state chase

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) - Authorities say a Rhode Island man has been arrested after leading police on a chase through New Hampshire into Massachusetts.

New Hampshire State Police say troopers tried to stop a stolen sedan on Interstate 89 in the town of Warner early Sunday. They say the driver, 32-year-old Gregory Coffey, refused to stop and fled onto Interstate 93.

Police say they tried to use spike strips to stop the Warwick, Rhode Island man, but he continued to travel through Nashua before he was finally stopped just over the Chelmsford, Massachusetts town line.

Troopers say Chelmsford police are holding Coffey as a fugitive from justice. He faces charges out of Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. It couldn't be determined Sunday if Coffey has an attorney.

This story has been corrected to show that the suspect is from Warwick, Rhode Island, not Providence, and is 32 years old, not 33.

