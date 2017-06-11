St. Albans neighbor recounts home invasion

A St. Albans man is behind bars for allegedly breaking into a home, holding a man at gunpoint, and threatening to kill his family.

Samuel Hansen was enjoying an evening of watching a sporting event on TV -- not knowing what was unfolding in the house next door. "We are cheering and don't really hear what's going on next door," Hansen said.

Police say Jason Ames broke into a home on Lower Gilman St. with a family of three inside. "The complainant says he woke up to a man standing above him with a gun," said St. Albans Police Sgt. Keith McMahon.

Ames then made the victim clear the house of electronics, money, and cigarettes, threatening the lives of him and his family -- and he was not done. "He took the man with him, and took his vehicle and made him withdraw money from his bank account and dropped the male off and took his vehicle," Sgt. McMahon said.

"I heard the truck start. I thought it was weird the truck was leaving at 12:30 at night," Hansen said. A short time later, Hansen got a frantic knock on the door from the victim.

Police tracked the suspect to Swanton, where he allegedly jumped from the truck after leading police on a 30 minute, high-speed chase. He was located in a nearby home hiding in the closet.

"He does have a history with us. We have been dealing with this male for years and years," Sgt. McMahon said.

"I can just imagine he was really scared to have a gun that big pulled on you is probably really scary," Hansen said. Hansen says he is just glad no one was hurt. "He is just trying to raise a family."

It's not not clear if Ames knew the victims or if the attack was completely random. Ames was charged with assault and robbery, burglary, unlawful trespass, kidnapping, aggravated operation without owners consent, attempting to elude in a grossly negligent manner, driving on a suspended license, and excessive speed.

