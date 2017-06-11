Schumer: Trump needs to 'step up to the plate'

If there are recordings between the President and James Comey, President Trump should come clean -- that's the message from New York Senator Charles Schumer.

Speaking on CBS's "Face the Nation," the Democrat called on the President to stop playing games and release the tapes if they exist. Schumer also invited the President to testify under oath. Trump has said publicly that he is willing.

"This is serious stuff. And the president seems to be taking it almost a little bit lightly," Sen Schumer said. "The fact that he's new, the fact that he may not say things so seriously, that's not an excuse. He's the President of the United States and he's got to step up to the plate."

Schumer says he also has a number of questions for Attorney General Jeff Sessions about his involvement with the Russians. Sessions is scheduled to testify this week.