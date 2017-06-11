CNN's Tapper addresses Dartmouth grads

More 1,000 students graduated from Dartmouth College Sunday.

Jake Tapper was this years commencement speaker. The CNN correspondent graduated from Dartmouth in 1991. He gave the grads a long list of simple advice which included: to tip well, be kind to seniors, and floss.

But he also gave more serious advice--like to always work hard. He told the group that when he graduated, he didn't have everything figured it out, and changed careers a few times before becoming a journalist.

"Even if you have jobs or grad school lined up, you are no doubt stressing a bit about the question--what are you gonna do with the rest of your life? And my first serious bit of advice to you is--do not worry if you do not know what you want to do with the rest of your life," Tapper said.

Tapper also said to be open to criticism, but to understand not everyone is an expert. He was one of several guests awarded honorary degrees.

