CNN's Tapper addresses Dartmouth grads

The CNN correspondent graduated from Dartmouth in 1991.
The CNN correspondent graduated from Dartmouth in 1991.
Dartmouth Commencement speaker Jake Tapper's speech only hinted at politics, bu Dartmouth's president spoke directly about that topic.
Dartmouth Commencement speaker Jake Tapper's speech only hinted at politics, bu Dartmouth's president spoke directly about that topic.
If there are recordings between the President and James Comey, President Trump should come clean -- that's the message from New York Senator Charles Schumer.
If there are recordings between the President and James Comey, President Trump should come clean -- that's the message from New York Senator Charles Schumer.
Channel 3's Ike Bendavid talked with a neighbor who found himself right in the middle of the incident.
Channel 3's Ike Bendavid talked with a neighbor who found himself right in the middle of the incident.
By KATHY McCORMACK Associated Press New England Episcopalians have organized a 40-day pilgrimage of canoeists and kayakers of all faiths along the 400-mile Connecticut River, trading cellphones...
New England Episcopalians have organized a 40-day pilgrimage of canoeists and kayakers of all faiths along the 400-mile Connecticut River, trading cellphones for paddles.
The state is reminding boaters to be aware of a new law that went into effect this year that prohibits the transport of aquatic plants on their trailers and other measures aimed at combating the spread of invasive...
The state is reminding boaters to be aware of a new law that went into effect this year that prohibits the transport of aquatic plants on their trailers and other measures aimed at combating the spread of invasive species.
Lebanon Police determined that the threat was not credible but will increase presence next week.
Lebanon Police determined that the threat was not credible but will increase presence next week.
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says President Donald Trump's plan to privatize the nation's air traffic control system could mean higher costs for consumers.
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says President Donald Trump's plan to privatize the nation's air traffic control system could mean higher costs for consumers.