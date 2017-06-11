Dartmouth commencement touches on politics

Dartmouth Commencement speaker Jake Tapper's speech only hinted at politics, and did not mention the term "fake news," which President Trump has often called CNN. However, Dartmouth's president spoke directly about that topic.

Thousands of people filled the Dartmouth campus Sunday to watch their loved ones take the next step in their lives.

"It's mixed emotions, because at the same time we are excited, and we are stressed out about the future," said Filloreta Jusufi, a masters degree graduate degree recipient.

But as the graduates worry about their futures, Dartmouth President Philip Hanlon shared his concerns for the issues facing the world today -- like the difference between fact and fiction. During his speech on the Hanover green, he criticized the rise of false statements being presented as truth. "We've even created a euphemism, 'fake news,' to normalize things that are just flat out wrong. Daniel Patrick Moynihan's caution that 'people are entitled to their own opinions, but not their own facts,' seems not to apply in today's world," Hanlon said.

CNN has often been dubbed "fake news" by the President. Though commencement speaker Jake Tapper did not take the stage Sunday to defend himself, he did take a slight jab without mentioning any names, by comparing people in office to the antagonists in a Dr. Seuss book. "Not only is the Lorax still battling the Once-ler, he also has to deal with the Once-ler's Super Pac, and his nasty, nasty tweets," Tapper said.

"It was nice that Tapper took a stand on that and brought it up and talked about the importance of facts versus believing everything that's on the news, and I think that was a very good thing that they did," said Sreevalli Sreenivasan, a masters degree graduate.

Other graduates says bias takes place on both sides of the political aisle. "I think that news people have their target, so they're not gonna be unbiased in light of facts. They're gonna present it their own way to get people to read their news, so they can make more money," said Irene Cofie, a bachelors degree recipient. "I do think news are biased, but not all news though. Not all news aren't unbiased, and not all news are biased."

More than 1,000 graduates received their diplomas--many growing up outside the U.S. "I think every country have their own media problem, but I think what we can do is just make a stand, believe in truth," said Mei Lyu, a masters degree graduate from China.

President Hanlon said he's confident the Dartmouth grads will use their education to shine a light on evidence and truth as they head out into the world.

