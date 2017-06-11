Payea Takes Community Bank 150

Colchester’s Scott Payea was atop the pack when the dust settled on Sunday, June 11, coming from behind to score his second straight American-Canadian Tour (ACT) victory in the 19th Community Bank 150 at Barre’s Thunder Road.

Hinesburg’s Bobby Therrien appeared to have the race in hand, stretching out a lead as large as half a track after the leaders took on right-side tires during a lap-78 caution. But with 22 laps remaining, Therrien suddenly lost control entering turn 4 and went hard into the wall.

Payea, who had sustained significant body damage during a lap-29 melee, had fought his way back to second and inherited to lead with Therrien’s misfortune. He then held off Steuben, Me.’s Rowland Robinson Jr. over the final run to take his third Community Bank 150 win and 10th career ACT triumph.

Therrien started on the pole and held serve over Barre’s Nick Sweet and Waterford, Conn.’s Dillon Moltz during a rough-and-tumble first half of the event. Ten cautions flew during the first 78 laps, ranging from single-car incidents to multi-car pile-ups. The field came to pit road on lap-78 after Brooks Clark went head-on into the turn-four wall, which was converted into a planned competition caution.

Payea, who sat as low as 17th after getting caught up in a wreck when cars slowed for Cody Blake’s stalled machine, had worked back up to the third spot by this time. He then stalked Moltz for an extended period before getting around him just a few laps prior to Therrien’s crash.

Robinson Jr., with major body damage of his own from the same incident as Payea, matched his ACT career-best with a second-place finish. Moltz took third followed by Nick Sweet and Tyler Cahoon. Jason Corliss, Scott Dragon, Rich Dubeau, Oren Remick, and Jimmy Hebert also earned top-10 finishes.

In other action, Hineburg’s Trevor Lyman scored his sixth career Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger victory in their 40-lap main event. Lyman, who returned to the Tigers this year after a long absence, powered around Williamstown’s Sid Sweet Jr. early in the going, then held off former Champions Brendan Moodie and Dwayne Lanphear for the win.

Moodie took second, while Lanphear recovered from a mid-race spin for third. Cameron Ouellette, rookie Jamon Perry, Jason Woodard, rookie Jaden Perry, Mike Martin, Mike Billado, and rookie Tyler Austin completed the top-10.

In the Allen Lumber Street Stocks, Duxbury’s Peyton Lanphear led a family sweep of the podium. Lanphear used a three-wide move to grab the lead on the opening circuit of the 25-lap feature and fended off cousin Brandon Lanphear on a late restart for her third career victory. Sister Reilly Lanphear came from 19th on the starting grid to overtake Will Hennequin in the final laps and complete the family affair. Rookie Stephen Martin, Cooper Bouchard, Alan Maynard, Greg Collette, Michael Gay, and Garry Bashaw rounded out the top-10.

Thunder Road kicks off its Thursday night racing season on June 15 with Casella Night. The Late Models will run double features, beginning the night with their rescheduled Harvest Equipment main event. The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and Allen Lumber Street Stocks join them on the card with a 7:00pm post time. Admission is $12 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-12, and $25 for a family of four (2 adults, 2 kids).

Courtesy: Thunder Road