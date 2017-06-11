Top 3 on 3 for June 11th

At number three, D1 softball championship from Saturday, MAU's Catherine Worthington makes a tremendous diving grab in the top of the eighth to keep Essex off the board. The Patriots would go on to win it in the bottom half.



At number two, D3 boys lacrosse title game Thursday, Hartford down one with 6.1 seconds to go, and Reece Thompson pulls off the miracle! The buzzer beater to tie it up and force OT for the Canes, though they'd fall in triple overtime.



And at number one, back to Poultney. Worthington had a chance to win it with this deep shot in the 7th, but Michelle Kent with the catch of the year to pull it back and send it to extras. Patriots win the game, but Kent takes the top spot in the Top 3 on 3.