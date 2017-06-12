Police: Suspect who invaded home, robbed family in custody

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - Vermont police say a suspect who broke into a residence and robbed a family at gunpoint has been arrested after a high-speed pursuit.

St. Albans police say the 35-year-old man broke into the family of three's home early Sunday morning. Police Chief Gary Taylor says the suspect robbed the family at gunpoint and threatened to shoot them if they called police.

After taking the valuables from the house, police say the suspect then forced the family's father to drive to an ATM and withdraw all but $1 from his account. He then dropped the father off, stealing his truck.

Police spotted the truck a short while later after being notified, and began a high-speed chase after he refused to pull over.

The suspect was caught and arrested.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.