Showing LGTBQ Pride in a sweet way

Did you know that more people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender live in Vermont than any other state?

According to a recent Gallup poll, those folks make up just more than 5 percent of the population.

And, Vermont is the only state that tops 5 percent.

Nutty Steph's in Middlesex is showing their pride in a sweet way.

It's a chocolate bar you may have seen in stores or advertisements around Vermont.

They were first made in Vermont last year, but they are promoting them now for Pride Month.

"Everyone loves all her stuff," says Nikki Eddy.

Eddy is talking about these chocolate bars.

Eddy is a barista at the Red Hen Bakery and Cafe in Middlesex.

Besides pastries and coffee, you can also find Nutty Steph's Chocolate Bars.

One in particular, she says is a best seller.

"That one stands out a little bit because it makes a statement and it's nice to have it cause it shows we support the same things that Nutty Stephs supports," says Eddy.

Lucky for the bakery staff, it's only a few steps away to get them.

Martina Anderson, a chocolatier at Nutty Steph's, helped create the Pride Bar.

"We had a bar that was lemon ginger, so we thought let's just do this one, L.G., lemon Ginger," says Anderson.

It may not be the first ingredients in mind when you think of chocolate.

Anderson says at first customers are a little hesitant to take a bite, but once they try it, they love it.

This isn't the first time the small Vermont Chocolate shop has used its bars to make a public statement.

You may remember the infamous Bernie Sanders bars.

Those revolution bars are still their top seller, even after he took a shot at becoming the next president a year ago.

They have sold close to 28 thousand of them.

While the Pride bars haven't racked up as much money, Anderson says that's not the point.

"We all have the right to be who we are, it's an important message for all of us here and bringing it out there and reminding people," says Anderson.

Eddy says what's great about that message, is it's spreading beyond Vermont.

"Tourists and travelers tend to notice that one and bring it back home and show their family members," says Eddy.

In case you were wondering what the B.T.Q. stood for on the Pride Bars; Blended with Toasted pecan Quality dark chocolate.

All proceeds for the Pride Bars go to the Pride Center of Vermont.

One bar will cost you around 5 dollars.