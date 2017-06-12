Lawyers negotiating plea agreement in fatal overdose case

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Lawyers are negotiating a plea agreement for a Vermont man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a man's heroin overdose death.

Trevor Shepard is accused of selling the drug to 31-year-old Clark Salmon, who died in February 2016. Shepard also faces two felony charges after police said he arranged a drug sale at Mount Anthony Union High School last year.

Daniel Maguire, Shepard's lawyer, tells the Bennington Banner (http://bit.ly/2stKp1R) the parties are still hopeful they can resolve the cases.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Shepard pleaded not guilty last February to charges of aggravated assault, heroin sale or delivery, and others.

His brother, William Shepard II, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges to sell drugs in December and has been sentenced to at least nine months in prison.

Information from: Bennington Banner, http://www.benningtonbanner.com

