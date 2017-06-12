NY considering shortening its Common Core tests

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state's education policy-makers are expected to shorten the time students spend taking the much-maligned Common Core math and English tests.

The Board of Regents is set to vote Monday on a plan to make each spring testing session two days instead of three.

Last year, the Regents reduced the number of questions on each test and took away the pressure of time limits to try to ease opposition to the assessments, which are given in grades three through eight. Reducing the number of testing sessions is meant to further that goal.

As many as 20 percent of New York parents have sat their kids out of the tests in recent years as they've become harder because of more rigorous learning standards.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.