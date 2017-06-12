NY to shorten its Common Core tests

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state's education policy-makers have voted to shorten the time students spend taking the unpopular Common Core math and English tests.

The Board of Regents approved a plan Monday to make the annual testing sessions two days instead of three, beginning next spring.

Last year, the Regents reduced the number of test questions and took away time limits to try to ease opposition to the assessments, which are given in grades three through eight. Reducing testing sessions is meant to further that goal.

As many as 20 percent of New York parents have boycotted the tests in recent years as the learning standards they measure have gotten more rigorous. Those Common Core standards are also now under review.

