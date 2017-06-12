Quantcast

Mountain biker injured at Killington - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Mountain biker injured at Killington

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Dale Fredette Courtesy: Dale Fredette
KILLINGTON, Vt. -

A mountain biker was injured in an accident at Killington Sunday.

Witnesses say the biker was hurt up on the mountain and it took ski patrol to get him down. He was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

The extent of his injuries were not immediately available.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.