Mountain biker injured at Killington

They say a caller is claiming to be the Chief of Police from Burlington and asking for donations in honor of the police memorial fund.
A mountain biker was injured in an accident at Killington Sunday.
The Vermont Electric Power Co. has been granted a land use permit to build a $9.2 million data center in Rutland Town.
New York state's education policy-makers are expected to shorten the time students spend taking the much-maligned Common Core math and English tests.
Channel 3's Alex Hirsch heads to a chocolate shop in Vermont who is showing their LGTBQ Pride in a very nutty way.
The CNN correspondent graduated from Dartmouth in 1991.
Dartmouth Commencement speaker Jake Tapper's speech only hinted at politics, bu Dartmouth's president spoke directly about that topic.
