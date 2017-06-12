Quantcast

BPD warns of phone scam

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Burlington Police say a new local phone scam is being reported.

They say a caller is claiming to be the Chief of Police from Burlington and asking for donations in honor of the police memorial fund.

Officials say say the department isn't conducting any fundraising through telemarketing.  If you get a call, police say double check with the agency that is allegedly soliciting funds.

