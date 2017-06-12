Quantcast

Malone man facing child porn charges - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Malone man facing child porn charges

Posted: Updated:
MALONE, N.Y. -

A Malone man is behind bars facing child pornography charges.

Police say they arrested Raymond Benjamins over the weekend. They say the 61-year-old was in possession of child pornography and now the New York State Police Computer Crimes Unit is working to figure out if he'll face more charges.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.