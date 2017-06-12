Wells woman knocked off motorcycle by jumping deer

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A deer jumped across a road in New Hampshire and knocked an 80-year-old Maine woman off a motorcycle, seriously injuring her.

Carol Delisle, of Wells, was riding as a passenger on 84-year-old Clifford Wescott's three-wheel motorcycle Saturday. Rochester police say the deer was crossing the road and tried to avoid hitting the motorcycle by jumping over it.

The deer struck Delisle, pulling her off the bike and onto the road while dislodging her helmet. The elderly woman suffered head injuries and was flown to a hospital. She was in critical condition Monday.

Police say the deer ran off into the woods and hasn't been located.

