Highate woman injured in Rt 15 motorcycle crash

JOHNSON, Vt. -

A Highgate woman is recovering after a motorcycle crash Sunday morning on Route 15 in Johnson.

The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says Wendy Domina was airlifted to the hospital. They say the 45-year-old went into an embankment on her motorcycle. They don't know yet what caused her to crash.

