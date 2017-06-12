Part of Franconia Notch trail closed for repair work

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) - A section of trail in Franconia Notch State Park is closed for maintenance.

Part of the Lonesome Lake Trail is closed from Monday through July 28 while the Appalachian Mountain Club does rehabilitation and repair work. Visitors can still get to Lonesome Lake, the Lonesome Lake hut and surrounding trails via a detour that adds about a third of a mile to the hike.

The trail maintenance project is being funded in part through a grant from the Recreational Trails Program, administered by the New Hampshire Bureau of Trails.

