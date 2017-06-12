Georgia store owner fends off robbery

A Georgia grandmother chased an armed robber out of her store Monday morning.

It happened at the ABC store in Georgia. The store owner, Jerrilyn Remillard, says her day was going well until it took a sharp turn around 7:30, when a man walked into her store. "I think it was a young man with a mask on and a hood on and he had a gun and he demanded money. And I said, 'No, I'm not giving you any money!' And he said, 'Give me some money-- pointing the gun at me, and I said 'No!' So he went running out the door," Remillard said.

She says she called police with a description of his brown car with a tire on the back. She says it was headed towards St. Albans. It matches the description of one that police caught up with later.

Remillard is a bit shaken up, but says she was not hurt.