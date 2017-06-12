3rd Syrian refugee family arrives in Vermont city

By LISA RATHKEAssociated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A third Syrian refugee family has arrived in a Vermont city that had been expecting 20 to 25 families from Syria and Iraq before President Donald Trump's immigration orders upended the effort.

Vermont Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2sfyjc9) the couple with three children arrived Thursday in Rutland. The first two families arrived in January, before Trump signed an order banning travel to the U.S. from certain majority-Muslim countries and indefinitely halting entry to Syrian refugees.

But courts have blocked the order and one that Trump revised. More refugees are expected in Rutland by the end of September.

Rutland Mayor David Allaire, who criticized former Mayor Christopher Louras for the way he rolled out the program, says he was notified before the family arrived and communication with the refugee program has been good.

Information from: WVPS-FM, http://www.vpr.net

