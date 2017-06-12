Quantcast

Retrial starts for man charged with killing 3 family members

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (AP) - Testimony is underway in the triple homicide retrial of a New York man charged with killing his mother, stepfather and stepbrother inside their rural upstate home six years ago.

Prosecutors and Matthew Slocum's attorney have made their opening statements Monday in a Washington County court in his retrial on murder charges stemming from the July 2011 shotgun slayings of Lisa Coon Harrington, Dan Harrington and Harrington's son, Joshua O'Brien.

Prosecutors say all three victims were sleeping when Slocum killed them in their home in the town of White Creek, on the Vermont border. Authorities say Slocum then set the house on fire.

A state appeals court tossed out Slocum's conviction in 2015 after ruling the statement he gave to investigators shouldn't have been shared with the jury that convicted him of murder.

