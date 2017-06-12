After a shot of cold, record warmth in northern New England.

By The Associated Press

Days after getting a shot of cold weather for June, northern New England is experiencing record high temperatures more suited to late July.

The city of Concord, New Hampshire, recorded one of coldest days ever on June 6, when it got to a high of 50 degrees. But on Monday, the temperature soared to 97 degrees, beating the record of 94 degrees set in 1973.

Burlington, Vermont, has had two days of record heat with 95 degrees on Sunday and 94 on Monday.

In Maine, the state Department of Environmental Protection warned of unhealthy ozone levels Monday for sensitive individuals in the southwest coast and midcoast, including Acadia National Park. The temperature climbed toward 90 for a second day in a row, setting a record of 91 degrees in Augusta, where elementary schools were being dismissed early because of the heat.

