Alleged wrong-way driver accused of spitting on troopers pleads not guilty

RICHMOND, Vt. -

A Duxbury woman won't be allowed out of her home anytime soon after allegedly driving the wrong way on I-89 and spitting on state troopers.

A public defender for Julie Bordeaux entered not guilty pleas to charges including DUI, assault and gross negligent operation Monday morning.

Just after 4 AM Saturday, state troopers say they stopped Bordeaux in Richmond.

Charging documents indicate she drove north along the Southbound lanes for more than eleven miles, spat blood on police while accusing them of being racist and had a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit nearly three hours after the stop.

Bordeaux faces more than four years behind bars if convicted. in the mean time she's under house arrest.

