Lawyer asks judge to toss out former state senator sex assault case

A lawyer for a former state senator accused of sexual assault asked a judge to toss out the case.

It's been more than two years since state police arrested then State Senator Norm McAllister at the Statehouse.

Three accusers came forward initially, accusing him of rape, but one accuser passed away and prosecutors dropped charges in a second case.

With just a month to go before trial, McAllister's current attorney Bob Katims says prosecutors withheld evidence beneficial to his client and therefore the case should be thrown out.

The judge is expected to weigh in on that and other motions from both sides next week.

