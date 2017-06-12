Plattsburgh family's wish to vacation at Disney comes true

A father battling cancer is getting a free trip to Disney with his wife and child thanks to a new program aimed at helping people in Clinton County.

For Plattsburgh father and husband Josh Walker, taking a vacation isn't easy.

"It's been pretty stressful, not just for me, but for my family as well," said Walker.

Walker has stage 4 stomach cancer and is going through chemotherapy.

"I'm also going to be going through a pretty intensive chemotherapy treatment during surgery, so we're keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that everything turns out the way we hope it will," said Walker.

But Monday, he and his family rolled up to the Plattsburgh International Airport for an all-expenses paid trip to Disney World.

"Everything's paid for, which is amazing. A lot of bills come with treatments that I have, so it's nice to be able to do this when I didn't think that we would be able to this year," said Walker.

His trip is being paid for by a new program through the Foundation of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital called the Wish Granting Fund, which aims to help people in Clinton County who have terminal illnesses.

"Amazing. You know when we put together the idea of the wish fund last year, if I had to write down the perfect scenario, this was exactly it," said Mary Fry, REMAX North Country.

The Clinton County Board of Realtors raised more than $20,000 to get the program started. Fry says while many kids get the chance to have wishes granted through Make A Wish, they wanted to create a program that would help people of all ages.

"It's terribly, obviously, bittersweet, but to be able to give them a place to go, an oasis in a really tough time in their life, It's amazing. So excited," said Fry.

Walker chose the trip to Disney for the Star Wars themed rides. He and his 8 year old son are big fans.

"We probably wouldn't have gone without it, at least not this year. So really, really appreciate it, and of course a thank you to all of our family and friends for supporting us and helping us through this struggle," said Walker.

Wish fund coordinators say they hope to grant 3 or 4 more wishes before their next fundraiser in October.