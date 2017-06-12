Quantcast

1 injured after car crashes into Colchester building

COLCHESTER, Vt. -

A worker in a Colchester building was injured after a car crashed into the building Monday morning.

Police say the driver of the car, 67-year-old Martha Sorrentino, was pulling into a parking spot at the Energy Co-op of Vermont building when she hit the gas instead of the brake and drove through the front.

A 35-year-old woman who was working inside suffered a possible leg injury and police say the structural integrity of the building was a concern.

"In my 10 years as a police officer this is the first vehicle I've seen into a building with this much damage...we've got to worry about the vehicle and the occupant, but we also have to worry about anybody In the building, we need to worry about the structure of the building, as well as waterlines, electrical wires running through, you know things like that that you don't have at a normal two car crash," said Patrol Officer Christian Mellen, Colchester Police Department.

Police say drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash. They want any witnesses to contact them.

