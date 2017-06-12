Police: St. Albans suspect after drugs and cash

Terrifying moments over the weekend for a St. Albans family awoken at gunpoint by a stranger inside their home.

Police say 35-year-old Jason Ames targeted the young family while they slept. "It was initially reported that someone had broken into their home, pointed a gun at them, and demanded several items from the property," said St. Albans Police Det. Sgt. Joseph Thomas.

Court documents show that Ames may have targeted the wrong home, telling the victims he was originally after a lock box with cash and pills he thought they had inside. But when the victims said they didn't have what he was after, the suspect allegedly said he wanted to make it "worth his while," and went for other items. "A couple of TV's, a Play Station, and some games," Sgt Thomas said.

But police say Ames -- a man with a lengthy criminal history -- wasn't done. "The suspect then ordered the homeowner to drive him to an ATM -- remove money from the ATM," Sgt Thomas said.

Investigators say Ames took cash and then stole a pickup truck from the homeowner and fled.

Police soon spotted it nearby and were led on a high-speed pursuit that ended on North River Street in Swanton.

In court, prosecutors outlined how it wrapped up. "Evidence of the burglary and assault and robbery were found in the vehicle that he stole to

make his getaway. And also leading to the residence where he was found hiding in the closet," said Franklin County Deputy State's Attorney John Lavoie.

Investigators say it's unclear what drugs Ames was allegedly after, or if a drug addiction fueled the offenses, but they say he does have a history of drug use. "He has overdosed in the past and law enforcement was called," Lavoie said.

Nobody was physically hurt throughout all of this. Ames' motive remains unclear as he has refused to speak with police. He entered a plea of not guilty Monday to multiple charges including assault and robbery, and kidnapping. He is being held without bail.

